Daniel Jones Takes All First-Team Reps on Day 1 of Colts Training Camp
Daniel Jones (Achilles) took all of the first-team reps during the team's first practice on Wednesday, according to Kevin Bowen of 93.5 The Fan. Jones is continuing to recover from a ruptured Achilles he suffered in Week 14 last season. The Colts were producing as one of the league's best offenses with an 8-4 record before Jones went down with a season-ending injury. The team will look to get back on track as GM Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen enter a pivotal year of their tenure with the Colts. There are a lot of moving pieces in Indianapolis while Jones continues to get back to full health and regain chemistry with his pass-catchers. It could take time for the offense to get back to where it was a year ago.
Source: Kevin Bowen
Source: Kevin Bowen