Bucks, Nuggets Discuss Peyton Watson Sign-and-Trade
Peyton Watson has been the focus of active sign-and-trade discussions between the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, per Evan Sidery. A package featuring AJ Green and a future first-round pick could be headed to Denver if the sides find a deal. Watson broke out in 2025-26, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 41.1 percent from three. A move to Milwaukee could give him a clearer path to starter-level minutes than he had in Denver's crowded rotation. Green, who shot 41.9 percent from three on 7.1 attempts per game, would be a natural floor-spacing fit next to Nikola Jokic. Nothing is finalized, so both fantasy outlooks stay fluid until a deal lands.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery