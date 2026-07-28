Christian Koloko Inks Deal With Pelicans
Christian Koloko to a one-year deal on Tuesday, according to Michael Scotto. Koloko is a former second-round pick of the Toronto Raptors from 2022. He has bounced around to four different teams during his three years at the professional level. He played with three different organizations this past season and made a minimal impact during each stop. He figures to serve as a depth option who likely won't see the court unless a few injuries occur.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto