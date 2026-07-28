Alec Pierce a Week or So Away From Returning
Alec Pierce (ankle) on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday for the start of training camp, and general manager Chris Ballard said on Tuesday that Pierce is a week or so away with his ankle rehab, according to Mike Chappell of FOX 59. Pierce was given a timetable of four to six weeks when he had ankle surgery in March, so his placement on the PUP list to begin the week wasn't a huge surprise. Barring a setback, the Colts are still optimistic that Pierce can be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener on Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens. The 26-year-old signed a four-year, $114 million contract back in March, and veteran Michael Pittman Jr. was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, so when healthy, Pierce is expected to be Indy's new WR1 in 2026 and beyond. He's off to a bad start in camp, though, especially with quarterback Daniel Jones rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon. Pierce has become more of a risky WR3/flex big-play receiver after leading the NFL in each of the last two seasons in yards per catch. He broke out with a 47-1,003-6 line in 15 games in 2025 in his fourth year in the NFL.
Source: FOX 59 - Mike Chappell
Source: FOX 59 - Mike Chappell