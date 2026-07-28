Cameron Dicker Could See Fewer Field-Goal Opportunities in 2026
Cameron Dicker's 38 made field goals were the third most in the league, allowing him to finish as the No. 4 fantasy kicker in a middle-of-the-road offense. With better health and the arrival of coordinator Mike McDaniel leading to projected offensive improvements in Los Angeles, Dicker is one player for whom this news could be seen as a double-edged sword. Better offensive efficiency will obviously increase overall scoring opportunities, but only the Saints and Jets converted fewer of their red zone trips into touchdowns than the Chargers in 2025, making Dicker one of only four kickers to attempt 40+ field goals, a number that could drop on the heels of more successful touchdown drives. Dicker's 93.5% career conversion rate on field goals is the highest of all time by a substantial margin, so it's best not to overthink his selection, and he remains a safe bet to accumulate points, heading into 2026 as RotoBaller's fifth-ranked kicker.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller