Dyami Brown Not a Draft Target in All Fantasy Formats
Dyami Brown is back in Washington for the 2026 season, where he began his NFL career, coming off a season in Jacksonville in 2025, where he hauled in 20 of his 37 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown. While he had an impressive 11.35 YPR, he finished the season as the WR114 and, through his five-year career, has never finished a season better than WR99. For his career, he has 79 receptions, 1,011 yards, and five touchdowns through the air. He finds himself in a position to fight for a starting spot in a thin Commanders wide receiver room, as Terry McLaurin is the clear wide receiver in the room to go along with Brown, Van Jefferson, Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey, and third-round pick Antonio Williams. However, it will be an uphill battle for the 26-year-old, and he should not be on fantasy managers' radar in any formats as we enter draft season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN