George Holani Handling Most First-Team Reps Early in Camp
George Holani has been first through Thomas Hammock's position drills and has handled most of the first-team backfield work through two training camp practices, according to The News Tribune. First-round rookie Jadarian Price has also rotated into the starting offense, so Holani's early placement does not make him the established starter. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Holani appeared in 11 regular-season games in 2025, rushing 22 times for 73 yards and one touchdown while catching two passes for 15 yards. After returning from injured reserve in the postseason, he stepped into the No. 2 role following Zach Charbonnet's knee injury and recorded five carries for 10 yards and four receptions for 34 yards across the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. Charbonnet (knee) opened camp on the PUP list with no return timetable, creating additional opportunities for Holani and Price. Holani's receiving and pass-protection ability could help him earn a complementary role, but Price's first-round investment remains a major obstacle to dependable fantasy value.
Source: The News Tribune
Source: The News Tribune