Cooper Kupp Impressing Early in Camp
Cooper Kupp made a diving, one-handed catch on Sunday that drew a huge reaction from the gathered crowd, and it will take some serious work to unseat as the reigning play of the summer in the early days of training camp. In his first year with the team, Kupp caught only 47 passes for 593 yards and a career-low two touchdowns, but he told reporters during minicamp that he never considered retirement, and Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell pointed to his most recent display of athleticism as evidence that he made the right decision. At 33 years old, the two-time Super Bowl champion and former Offensive Player of the Year no longer has the consistency to earn every-week consideration in lineup fantasy leagues. However, his catch on Sunday serves as a reminder that RotoBaller's WR71 could still have a place in best ball leagues.
Source: Gregg Bell
Source: Gregg Bell