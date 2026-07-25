Jul 25, 2026, 4:13 PM ET
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (knee) and linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) have been cleared for training camp. Bosa tore the ACL in his right knee during Week 3 last season and finished the year with 17 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles in three games. He will not open camp on an injury list, though the 49ers plan to bring him along gradually over the first few practices. Warner is further ahead in his recovery after fracturing and dislocating his right ankle in Week 6. He recorded 50 tackles, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles in six games before the injury. General manager John Lynch said Warner is back at full speed. The return of both defensive leaders is a major boost for San Francisco, but Bosa's workload remains the situation to watch as camp begins.--Bruno MuléSource: Around The NFL