Kaelon Black Set to Compete for One of Fantasy's Most Important Insurance Roles
Kaelon Black. With four-time All-Pro Christian McCaffrey leading the NFL with 413 touches in 2025, Brian Robinson Jr. was limited to only 92 carries in his lone season with the team, but the latter's departure in free agency has opened up an important insurance role. Black will need to overtake 2025 fifth-round pick Jordan James, who did not record a single offensive statistic as a rookie, but who was reported to have an edge during the non-padded practices of OTAs and minicamp. With McCaffrey now 30 years old and coming off the heaviest workload of his nine-year career, the insurance role behind him could prove to be incredibly important for fantasy, making Black's battle for the job one of the more intriguing training camp stories to monitor out of San Francisco.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller