Rasheen Ali on the Roster Bubble in Baltimore
Rasheen Ali as one of the players on the team's roster bubble entering training camp. A fifth-round pick by Baltimore in the 2024 NFL Draft, Ali has logged 26 touches across 21 games over the first two years of his professional career. With Derrick Henry and Justice Hill both firmly ahead of him on the Ravens' running back depth chart, Ali would likely continue to play a limited role on offense if he remains in Baltimore in 2026. However, Ali's uncertain roster status may speak volumes about Baltimore's faith in 2026 fifth-round pick Adam Randall. With Henry entering his age-32 season and Hill set to hit free agency next spring, it would make sense for the Ravens to be taking a long look at their young running backs. If Baltimore decides to let Ali go before the start of the season, it could be an indication of the team's faith in Randall.
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec