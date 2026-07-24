Tee Higgins Looks Better in Redraft Than Dynasty
Tee Higgins remains one of the league's better touchdown bets, but his value is not identical across formats. He caught 59 passes for 846 yards and a career-high 11 scores on 98 targets last season, giving him 21 touchdowns over his last 27 games. That is the appeal. The catches are less secure. Ja'Marr Chase still owns the top spot in Cincinnati, and Higgins has missed 12 games over the past three seasons. RotoBaller ranks him WR13 for PPR redraft but WR27 in dynasty, a gap that makes sense. He can still return low-end WR1 numbers when Joe Burrow and the Bengals' passing game are healthy, which keeps him attractive near the third round. Dynasty contenders can buy at a fair WR2 price. Rebuilders should be more willing to sell after another touchdown-heavy season rather than count on his market value climbing much higher.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller