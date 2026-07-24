Bijan Robinson Is Expensive for a Reason
Bijan Robinson is already the most expensive player at his position in dynasty, and the case for paying that price remains easy to make. He led the NFL with 2,298 scrimmage yards last season, pairing 1,478 rushing yards with 79 catches for another 820. That receiving workload can rescue a fantasy week even when the touchdowns do not cooperate. RotoBaller currently ranks Robinson as the dynasty RB1 and RB2 in redraft. Brian Robinson Jr. has replaced Tyler Allgeier as Atlanta's complementary back, but nothing about the new pairing points to a meaningful reduction for the starter. There is no buy-low window here. Contenders should be willing to pay for the weekly advantage, while rebuilders have little reason to move a 24-year-old cornerstone unless the return is overwhelming. Some stars are too expensive. Robinson is expensive for a reason.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller