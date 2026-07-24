Elijah Arroyo an Intriguing Dynasty Buy-Low Candidate Ahead of 2026
Elijah Arroyo failed to carve out a significant role in his team's offense as a rookie. Across 13 games (four starts), the 23-year-old recorded 15 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown on 26 targets. Entering 2026, Arroyo once again projects to open the year behind AJ Barner on Seattle's tight end depth chart. However, Barner has averaged just 9.3 yards per reception for his career. Arroyo profiles as the superior athlete and carries more explosive upside, averaging 16.9 yards per catch and scoring seven touchdowns across 13 games in his final collegiate season at the University of Miami. If Arroyo can stay healthy and be more consistent as a blocker in his second NFL season, he could establish himself as a larger piece in the Seattle passing game going forward.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller