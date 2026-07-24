Ollie Gordon II Remains a Worthy Dynasty Handcuff Option Entering 2026
Ollie Gordon II recorded 231 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on 77 touches across 17 games. Gordon II began the year as Miami's RB2 behind superstar back De'Von Achane. However, he lost touches over the course of the year to fellow Dolphins back Jaylen Wright. Entering training camp, Gordon II and Wright are currently battling for the backup job once again. Gordon II profiles as the more physical runner, but Wright may be the more explosive back in the open field. As long as Achane remains healthy, neither Gordon II nor Wright is likely to have much fantasy value. Still, with the backup job still unsettled, Gordon II remains a worthy dynasty stash for his handcuff upside in Miami.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller