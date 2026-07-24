Jaxson Dart a Strong Target in Both Dynasty and Redraft Formats
Jaxson Dart flashed plenty of fantasy upside in 2025, finishing as the QB14 on the season, throwing for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, five interceptions, while seeing 86 rush attempts for 487 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He played in 14 games, and if he continues to be this effective on the ground and takes a step forward in his passing efficiency, he is a clear breakout candidate with the upside to finish top-five at the position. The Giants are expecting Cam Skattebo to start the season after his season was cut short in 2025, and recent news on Malik Nabers (knee) is that he was not placed on the PUP list on Thursday, a great sign he will be back earlier than expected and should only help Dart improve in the passing game. Dart profiles as a strong play in redraft formats and a top option at the position in dynasty formats, given his age (23) and his rushing upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller