Trae Young Shifts to a Present-Focused Mindset After Injuries
Trae Young is framing his offseason around health after an injury-wrecked 2025-26, telling Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that he looked too far ahead last season and plans a more present-focused approach. Young, who re-signed long-term, reiterated that Washington is where he wants to be and that he intends to grow with the team's young core. For fantasy, this is a bounce-back setup: a healthy Young is an elite hub, a career 25.1-point, 9.8-assist producer who commands the ball on a rebuilding roster with usage to spare. Knee and quad problems held him to exactly 15 games last season, so availability is the whole question. A present-focused, healthy Young would be a first-round-caliber assists-and-threes source; the mindset shift matters only if it keeps him on the floor.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto