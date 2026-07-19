Tucker Kraft Won't Divulge the Plans for Early in Training Camp
Tucker Kraft (knee) wouldn't divulge the plans for his participation early in training camp this summer, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Kraft basically said that we will find out if he's practicing in 10 days when the media shows up to the team's first camp practice. While Kraft might not be a full-go right away at the end of July, the 25-year-old has already said that he expects to play in the Week 1 regular-season opener this fall without any restrictions after recovering from a torn ACL in Week 9 of the 2025 season. Schneidman also said himself that Kraft should be a full-go for Week 1. There's a chance that Kraft could open camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but that shouldn't stop fantasy managers from treating him as a strong TE1 option in upcoming drafts. The former third-rounder in 2023 out of South Dakota State was on his way to a career year in 2025 before suffering his season-ending knee injury, catching 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in only eight games played. With receivers Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks out of the picture, Kraft could have an even bigger target share in 2026. RotoBaller has Kraft ranked as the No. 5 fantasy TE.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman