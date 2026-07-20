Rookie Jam Miller Competing for a Backup Role in New England
Jam Miller will be competing for a backup role behind TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson in 2026 after he was selected in the seventh round in April out of the University of Alabama, according to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com. New England doesn't have a clear-cut RB3 on its roster like they did last summer with veteran Antonio Gibson. Lazar suggests it will be a four-man competition between Miller, Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, and undrafted rookie Myles Montgomery for what will likely be one spot on the 53-man roster. Miller is a compact runner with good straight-line speed, and his experience as a core special-teamer early in his career at Alabama should help his cause. His best path to playing time as a rookie with the Patriots will be if Stevenson misses time due to an injury, so Miller can be avoided in redraft fantasy leagues in 2026. In dynasty/keeper formats, Miller is strictly a stash candidate in his first year if you have either Henderson or Stevenson rostered.
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar