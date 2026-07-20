Darius Slayton has Shaky Long-Term Value
Darius Slayton has seen his role in the offense drop in recent years. Over the last two seasons, Slayton has finished with fewer than 600 receiving yards both years. During that span, Slayton has scored a total of three touchdowns, which is fewer than in his 2023 campaign. The expectation was that Slayton would have a larger role once Malik Nabers (knee) went down, but that didn't really happen. Now, Nabers is expected to return at some point this season, and the Giants have added reinforcements. They've signed Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, and Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason. The Giants also drafted Malachi Field in the third-round of this year's draft. There's becoming too many bodies in New York and not enough targets for everyone. The 29-year-old may get lost in the shuffle with all the new weapons for Jaxson Dart in 2026.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference