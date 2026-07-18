Brandon Woodruff to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) announced Saturday that he will undergo surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder, ending his 2026 season. It is the same operation he had in October 2023, a recovery that cost him all of 2024 and kept him out until July 2025. Woodruff said he is going through with the procedure "with the goal in mind of pitching again" and pushed back on retirement talk, adding, "I'm not having a funeral or anything." The 33-year-old finishes 2-2 with a 2.98 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings over nine starts. He can be dropped in all redraft leagues. Shane Drohan and Robert Gasser are scheduled to start for Milwaukee this weekend while the club continues sorting through a depleted rotation.
Source: Adam McCalvy
Source: Adam McCalvy