Matt McLain Rejoins Team
Matt McLain (calf) has rejoined the team after spending the All-Star break at the club's complex in Goodyear, Arizona, receiving treatment. He was seen with the team fielding ground balls and taking batting practice in Colorado ahead of the Reds' weekend series against the Rockies. If all goes well, he could be activated at any time, as his 10-day stint on the Injured List makes him eligible to return this weekend. The 26-year-old has had a disappointing season, hitting just eight home runs and stealing 11 bases while batting an underwhelming .190. He is worth rostering only in the deepest fantasy leagues as a depth piece due to his multi-position eligibility.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com