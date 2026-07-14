Junior Caminero Exits All-Star Game Early After Being Hit by Pitch
Junior Caminero (hand) exited early from the All-Star Game on Tuesday night after being hit on the hand by a pitch from St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Riley O'Brien. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that X-rays on the injury came back negative, so Caminero may have avoided a serious injury. The 23-year-old has been one of the better power hitters in baseball so far this season, hitting .279/.372/.555 with 28 home runs, 59 RBI, 61 runs scored, and two stolen bases across 411 plate appearances. Caminero will likely be dealing with some lingering soreness from the injury, but without any structural damage, he will likely be able to avoid a trip to the injured list.
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin