White Sox Select Roch Cholowsky With First Overall Pick

Jul 11, 2026, 1:41 PM ET

The Chicago White Sox are selecting shortstop Roch Cholowsky with the first overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Cholowsky made his college debut at UCLA during the 2024 season, where he posted a solid .308/.399/.500 slash line over a 52-game sample. However, in 2025 and 2026, Cholowsky emerged as one of the nation's best players. During this two-year stretch, the infielder posted an OPS above 1.000 in each campaign and hit at least 20 long balls in each season. In 2026, Cholowsky posted a .320/.452/.636 slash line over his final collegiate campaign. According to the MLB.com scouting report, the shortstop is credited with having the raw upside to have four-plus tools by the end of his development. He is known for an optimized swing which can translate to above-average power and a low swing-and-miss rate. Given his college experience, fantasy managers should expect Cholowsky to compete for an early MLB call-up in 2027 and likely begin his MiLB career in the upper minor leagues. His ability to hit for power and for a high average will make him a top pick in all dynasty first-year player drafts.