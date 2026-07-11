Travis d'Arnaud Runs the Bases
Travis d'Arnaud (foot) has progressed in his recovery from plantar fasciitis. First, on July 5, he resumed swinging a bat and throwing a baseball. Less than a week later, he ran the bases for the first time on Friday, a significant milestone as he continues to work his way back to the field. Limited in his playing time before the injury, the 37-year-old is still working to return from this significant injury and play again in 2026. While the Angels already have Logan O'Hoppe and Tyler Heineman, neither has run away with the job as an effective, fantasy-relevant catcher, making d'Arnaud a viable option only in deeper two-catcher leagues if he can return. That said, his offensive game is limited, making him a volume play at best.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com