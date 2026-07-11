Konnor Griffin Moved to 60-Day Injured List
Konnor Griffin (finger) to the 60-day injured list on Saturday to open up roster spots for newly-acquired infielder Jacob Gonzalez and left-hander Brandon Eisert, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com. The Pirates placed Griffin on the 10-day IL on Tuesday with a torn tendon in his left ring finger, and he was given an eight- to 10-week timeline for a return, so he'll be out well into the second half of the season. The earliest he'll be able to return will be on Sept. 4. It's a tough break for the Bucs and for the 20-year-old rookie phenom, who was holding his own in his first 225 major-league at-bats, hitting .276/.332/.404 with a .736 OPS, five home runs, 25 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and 35 runs scored in his first MLB season in 2026. With Griffin out for the foreseeable future, Jared Triolo has been manning the 6 in Pittsburgh, but Gonzalez could see some time there as well after the Pirates acquired him from the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. Griffin is still rostered in 77% of Yahoo leagues despite his serious finger injury.
Source: MLB.com - Alex Stumpf
Source: MLB.com - Alex Stumpf