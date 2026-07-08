Tom Kim Brings High Upside to Scottish Open

Jul 8, 2026, 10:13 AM ET
After his third-place finish at the U.S. Open, Tom Kim took a step back at the John Deere Classic, finishing T46 while losing more than 3.2 strokes with his short game. He now looks to get back on track at the Scottish Open, where he has recorded a third-place finish, T6, T15, and T17 in four appearances. Across those starts at The Renaissance Club, Kim has gained more than 17.6 strokes on approach and over 23.7 strokes tee to green. This season, he ranks 24th in strokes gained tee to green (+0.654 per round), 11th on approach (+0.562), and 38th in total driving. He has also turned his putting around, gaining strokes in four of the last six events. At just $7,600 on DraftKings, Kim offers very high upside in this price range.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour