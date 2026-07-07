Konnor Griffin Could Miss at Least a Month With Torn Tendon in his Finger
Konnor Griffin (finger) is dealing with a torn tendon in his left ring finger, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Griffin could play through the injury, but rehab is the likeliest option and would keep him out for at least a month. The Pirates already have outfielder Oneil Cruz (hand) and first baseman Spencer Horwitz (hamstring) on the injured list with the All-Star break looming next week. The 20-year-old rookie phenom recently returned from a forearm injury in late June, and now he could miss another month-plus with his finger ailment. The former ninth overall pick in 2024 has the potential to be a perennial All-Star as one of the best shortstops in the big leagues. In his first MLB season, he has hit .276/.332/.404 with a .736 OPS, five home runs, 25 RBI, 35 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases across his 225 at-bats. Griffin should be stashed everywhere if he returns to the IL, which seems likely, after injuring his finger while making a diving catch in Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Nick Gonzales and Jared Triolo are both options to take over at the 6 in Pittsburgh with Griffin hurt again.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan