Jasson Dominguez Finding His Form, Can He Help Your Lineup?
Jasson Dominguez is back in a regular role for the Yankees in the middle of the lineup. He has picked up 14 hits in his last 17 games, with six of them going for extra bases. Over that stretch, he has two homers, four doubles, and a .278 wOBA. He also added five stolen bases in that span, showing some sneaky speed upside. Dominguez is only hitting .209 on the season and has 17 strikeouts in his last 17 games. In AL-only or very deep leagues, his speed and power potential make him a fringe option for rosters right now, with the upside for more power as he finds his way in the MLB. The 23-year-old has elite power potential as a prospect, but he has yet to prove he's ready to deliver that regularly at this point in his career. His regular role in a very productive batting order, though, should help him post good counting stats, especially once Aaron Judge returns to the lineup.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller