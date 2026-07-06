Jose Caballero Reaches Double-Digit Homers After Hitting Two Long Balls
Jose Caballero carried the Yankees' offense on Monday night in a 5-1 win on the road against his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays. Caballero went 2-for-3 at the plate with two home runs and four RBI to boost his season average to .249 and his OPS to .711. The speedy 29-year-old native of Panama hit a three-run bomb in the fifth inning off Rays starter Griffin Jax and then clubbed a solo homer in the eighth inning to account for all but one of New York's runs on the night at Tropicana Field. It was his first multi-homer game since August of last year against Tampa. It was nice to see from Caballero, who came into Monday's tilt with a .152/.220/.217 slash line, a homer, four RBI, five stolen bases, five runs scored, four walks, and 16 strikeouts in his last 14 games since June 20. Caballero is mostly attractive in fantasy leagues for his speed and multi-position eligibility in Yahoo leagues at second base, third base, shortstop, and the outfield. He's now up to 10 home runs, 33 RBI, and 20 stolen bases in 277 plate appearances in 2026.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com