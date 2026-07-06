Giancarlo Stanton Remains Without Firm Return Date
Giancarlo Stanton (calf), per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Kirschner reports that Stanton is not running yet but is "doing treadmill work." The veteran slugger has been sidelined by a calf injury since late April. He began ramping up his rehab in early June, but suffered a setback that has delayed his return even further. Stanton displayed elite power when healthy in 2025, hitting .273/.350/.594 with 24 home runs, 66 RBI, and 36 runs scored across 281 plate appearances. The 36-year-old is a one-dimensional player for fantasy managers at this point in his career, but he can provide a significant power boost when he's at his best. Still, he should remain on the waiver wire in most league formats until more is revealed about his return timeline.
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner