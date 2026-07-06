Luke Adams Worth a Look in Deep Leagues Amid Clear Path to MLB At-Bats
Luke Adams is producing in the minor leagues in the midst of an injury-plagued season. Adams is hitting .252 with 13 homers and 32 RBI in 131 at-bats this season, to go with five stolen bases between two levels, including Triple-A Nashville. The Brewers' No. 12 overall prospect, Adams suffered a wrist injury early this season but returned to post strong numbers in Nashville and offer a glimpse of his upside at third base. David Hamilton mans the hot corner at the big league level for the Brewers at the moment, but Adams, a right-handed bat, is providing some evidence that he could be ready for a look at the major leagues and could be a platoon partner for the left-handed-hitting Hamilton. Savvy fantasy managers in deep leagues may want to look into Adams and give him a chance at a roster spot ahead of the All-Star break.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball