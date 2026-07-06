Jonah Heim Drives in Six, Worth a Short-Term Pickup at Catcher?
Jonah Heim could be playing regularly in the final week before the All-Star break if Shea Langeliers (thumb) lands on the injured list. Serving as the designated hitter in Sunday's series finale against the visiting Miami Marlins, the 31-year-old veteran had a day to remember at the dish, going 2-for-4 with a grand slam, six RBI, and a strikeout in the team's 9-8 loss at Sutter Health Park. The former All-Star is now hitting .241/.300/.490 with a .790 OPS, nine home runs, 29 RBI, and 20 runs scored in 46 total games this year with the A's and Atlanta Braves. Since joining the A's, he's gone 26-for-106 (.245) with eight home runs, 21 RBI, and 16 runs scored in 34 games across 115 plate appearances. Heim's fantasy value in two-catcher leagues has seen a boost with the move to Sacramento, and he'll be worth a look off the waiver wire if Langeliers is forced to miss additional time due to a thumb injury. As an All-Star in 2023 with the Texas Rangers, Heim hit a career-high 18 homers and drove in 95 in 131 regular-season games.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com