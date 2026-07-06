Michael Arroyo to Join Triple-A Tacoma, Emerging as Viable Stash Candidate?
Michael Arroyo was promoted to Triple-A Tacoma earlier on Sunday evening, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Arroyo is currently viewed as the team's No. 5-ranked prospect and the overall No. 45 prospect on MLB.com. The infielder has spent the first half of the season in Double-A and is being rewarded with an early promotion. Across 65 games with Double-A Arkansas, Arroyo has posted a strong .287/.364/.456 line with 12 doubles, 10 home runs, and 13 stolen bases. Last summer, Arroyo split his time between High-A and Double-A, where he carried an overall .262/.401/.433 line with 17 home runs and 12 stolen bases. While an MLB debut may not occur until late in the season, his five-category profile makes him a worthy stash candidate in deeper 15-team leagues with N/A spots as he is now on the doorstep of the majors.
Source: Daniel Kramer
Source: Daniel Kramer