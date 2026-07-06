Jacob Webb Sharp in Two-Out Save, Emerging as Reliable Short-Term Saves Source?
Jacob Webb was sharp on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, where he worked two innings, allowing one hit, zero runs, one walk, and one strikeout. Over his last five appearances, he hasn't allowed a run and has racked up two wins and one save during that stretch. On the season, Webb carries a 3.29 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and a 46:14 K:BB ratio over 38 appearances. Although those numbers look good on the surface, he has only converted three out of his seven save opportunities. It's likely the Cubs look into relief help at the trade deadline, as they sit at 50-40 and six games back in the NL Central and currently own the top spot in the NL Wild Card standings. Daniel Palencia (elbow) landed on the 15-day Injured List, which is why the Cubs have been relying on Webb and others to close games out. In the short term, Webb has emerged as the likely reliever to close games out, and has value in deeper formats for teams struggling to get saves in the short-term.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com