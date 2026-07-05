Edwin Diaz Throws Bullpen Session on Sunday
Edwin Diaz (elbow) threw a live bullpen session before Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Diaz said afterwards that he felt better than he did earlier in the season. Diaz has been sidelined since he underwent surgery in April to remove loose bodies from his elbow. He remains on the 60-day Injured List, but Diaz believes he'll be able to rejoin the Dodgers bullpen shortly after the All-Star break. The assumption is that Diaz will resume the full-time closer role once he's back with the team. Fantasy managers who need bullpen help down the stretch of the season should stash Diaz now.
Source: Jack Harris
Source: Jack Harris