Max Fried to Throw Another Live Bullpen Next Week
Max Fried (elbow) is facing hitters again on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, and manager Aaron Boone told Jorge Castillo of ESPN that the plan is for Fried to throw another live bullpen session on Thursday or Friday of next week before going on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 32-year-old veteran southpaw has been sidelined since the middle of May with a bone bruise in his left elbow, but he's progressing nicely and could be ready to rejoin the Yankees' starting rotation for the start of the second half of the season on July 17, barring a setback on his rehab assignment. The three-time All-Star was 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA (2.72 FIP) and 1.00 WHIP with 50 strikeouts and 19 walks in 61 2/3 innings over 10 starts in his second season in the Bronx this year before landing on the injured list. He led the league with 19 wins in his first year with the Yankees, and he's a must-start in fantasy when he's active. Fried should not be floating around on any waiver wires due to his elbow injury.
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo