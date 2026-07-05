Salvador Perez Returns From Elbow Injury on Sunday
Salvador Perez (elbow) is serving as the team's designated hitter and is batting sixth versus the visiting Philadelphia Phillies and right-hander Aaron Nola in the series finale at Kauffman Stadium, according to MLB.com. A sore elbow has kept Perez out for each of the last two games, but he'll return for the series finale in KC. The 36-year-old Venezuelan backstop is running out of steam offensively in his 15th year in the majors (all with the Royals), as he enters Sunday's contest with a .201/.241/.327 slash line with a career-worst .568 OPS, 10 home runs, 30 RBI, and 29 runs scored across his 81 games (340 plate appearances). Fantasy managers may want to keep Perez on the bench until he shows some signs of life at the plate. In eight career at-bats against Nola, Perez is hitting .250 with an .875 OPS, a home run, and three RBI. Perez has five hits in his last 35 plate appearances with two doubles, two RBI, a run scored, no walks, and 12 strikeouts across nine games played.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com