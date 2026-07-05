Braden Montgomery Worth a Waiver Claim for Power Upside?
Braden Montgomery has not delivered the home-run burst fantasy managers hoped for after his June 9 promotion, but there is enough here to justify a waiver claim. The 23-year-old is batting .244/.315/.415 with two homers, 12 runs, and eight RBI through 82 at-bats. He has also remained in the lineup, appearing 23 times in right field and once in center. Before the call-up, Montgomery hit .314/.422/.548 with 10 homers and 41 RBI over 210 minor-league at-bats. MLB Pipeline gives his power a 60 grade, and his first MLB sample includes a 90.0 mph average exit velocity and 43.5% hard-hit rate. The catch is a 62.9% ground-ball rate, which has kept too many hard-hit balls on the ground. Montgomery is rostered in 15% of Yahoo leagues and is worth adding in 12-team formats, matching RotoBaller's latest recommendation.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller