Thumb Injury Keeps Shea Langeliers Out on Saturday
Shea Langeliers (thumb) will not be in the team's starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the visiting Miami Marlins on the Fourth of July, according to MLB.com. Jonah Heim will catch right-hander Aaron Civale and will bat cleanup for the A's versus Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara. It's unclear how serious Langeliers' left-thumb injury is, but it's worth noting that the A's called up Brian Serven from Triple-A Las Vegas for more catching depth, which could be a sign that he could be on the verge of landing on the injured list, which would keep him out for the rest of the first half of the season. Langeliers was forced from Friday's game early with his thumb injury. The 28-year-old former ninth overall pick in 2019 out of Baylor University is a must-start in all fantasy leagues when he's healthy, as one of the best power-hitting catchers in baseball. He has hit .264 (87-for-330) with 20 long balls, 44 RBI, 51 runs, and two steals in 80 games so far in 2026. Heim will serve as the A's primary backstop for however long Langeliers is out.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com