Myron Gardner Sprains Ankle in Heat's Summer League Opener
Myron Gardner (ankle) exited early from Friday's California Classic opener against San Antonio, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Gardner was held to two points in just 6:50 after spraining his left ankle. There's no fantasy alarm to sound here. This is a summer-league tweak rather than a regular-season injury, and no timeline has been given. Gardner is a deep-bench piece anyway: the 25-year-old undrafted forward parlayed a strong midseason stretch in the starting lineup into a standard three-year deal last February, but he averaged just 3.6 points in a spot role, and Miami's rotation is now built around Giannis Antetokounmpo. He wasn't a redraft factor before this, and a minor summer ankle doesn't change that.
Source: Ira Winderman
Source: Ira Winderman