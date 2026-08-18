Tyler Soderstrom Undergoing Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Tyler Soderstrom (hip) will undergo season-ending hip surgery on Friday, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. Soderstrom can now be dropped in all single-year fantasy leagues after the A's placed him on the 10-day injured list on Sunday due to a left-hip impingement. With the A's out of the playoff picture in the American League, they will have the left-handed slugger get surgery now and get a head start on his rehab as he attempts to be ready for spring training in 2027. The 24-year-old former first-rounder in 2020 finishes his fourth year in the majors (second full season) with a .245/.338/.472 slash line with an .810 OPS, 19 home runs, 56 RBI, 58 runs scored, and two stolen bases across his 109 games and 453 plate appearances. In the end, it came up short of his breakout season in 2025, but Soderstrom has proved that he is one of the better young power bats who resides in a hitter-friendly home ballpark in Sacramento (for one more season). Carlos Cortes and Zack Gelof are the primary options to replace Soderstrom the rest of the way as the team's primary designated hitter.
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos