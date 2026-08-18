Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Goes Through Workout, Making Swift Progress
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (concussion) went through a light on-field workout at Tropicana Field on Tuesday and finished with some higher-intensity running, which is a good indication that he's making swift progress through MLB's concussion protocol, according to Sportsnet's Arden Zwelling. The Blue Jays placed Guerrero on the seven-day concussion injured list on Saturday, and it is unclear if he might make enough progress to have a chance to return this weekend against the New York Yankees when he is eligible. The 27-year-old Canadian has had a trying 2026 campaign and has been a massive bust for fantasy managers, slashing .263/.337/.356 with a career-worst .693 OPS, only seven home runs, 46 RBI, 61 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 115 games across 486 plate appearances. Fantasy managers who have Guerrero rostered in dynasty/keeper leagues can only hope that his poor campaign has been the result of nagging injuries. He has yet to hit more than two home runs in any month this year and was hitting .244 (11-for-45) in 11 games in August before suffering a concussion.
Source: Sportsnet.ca - Arden Zwelling
Source: Sportsnet.ca - Arden Zwelling