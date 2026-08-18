Yohandy Morales Looking Like Sneaky Late-Season Stash
Yohandy Morales has been having a solid season at Triple-A Rochester at age 24. In 359 at bats with Rochester, the right-handed hitter has 23 homers and 67 RBI with 73 runs scored while hitting .287. The talented infield prospect is pushing for a promotion to the major leagues and with his numbers at Triple-A, he has demonstrated that he might be ready for that call-up. Morales is not currently in the top 30 prospects for the Nationals according to MLB.com, but he has done a good job of showing that he can hit at the high levels of the minors. He has an .891 OPS for Rochester and has produced even with missing some time due to an IL stint in late July to early August. Morales could be a sneaky waiver wire addition this season in redraft leagues as he may not be on everyone's radar. But he could produce given a big-league chance.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball