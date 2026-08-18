Jonathon Long Has Skills to be a Productive Major-League Player
Jonathon Long has fared well at Triple-A Jacksonville, hitting 9-for-28 (.321) with three RBI and 11 runs scored. Long came over to the Marlins organization after spending the beginning of the season in the Cubs system. He played all year prior at Triple-A Iowa and hit .283 in 99 games and hit 12 homers with 62 RBI and 67 runs scored. Now with Miami, Long, a right-handed hitting third or first base prospect, has a clearer path to big-league playing time. He is the No. 19-ranked prospect in the Marlins' system after the trade and at 24 years old, could get a look at an MLB debut, especially with first baseman Kyle Stowers on the IL. Long has a 50-grade hit tool with 50-grade power and could be an impact bat for the Marlins and for fantasy teams down the stretch.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball