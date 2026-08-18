Jaxon Wiggins Pitching in Relief in Last Two Appearances at Triple-A
Jaxon Wiggins has pitched one-inning relief outings in his past two appearances at Triple-A Iowa. Both innings were scoreless for the talented right-hander and the relief pitching is a new trend for him at Triple-A, signifying he could have a role out of the bullpen with the Cubs at the big league level potentially. With Iowa this season, Wiggins is 0-3 in seven starts with a 9.00 ERA in 24 innings pitched. He has three combined strikeouts in his two innings of bullpen work. So Wiggins could be carving himself a role as a reliever for the Cubs. At age 24, that might be Wiggins' quickest path to the majors, but it wouldn't be the best role for fantasy. As a reliever he has high strikeout upside but wins and saves would be scarce making him better left on the waiver wire in most leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball