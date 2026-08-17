Ketel Marte Does Not Show Up to Ballpark
Ketel Marte (personal) is doing OK physically, but he just "didn't show up to the ballpark tonight" for the series opener on Monday at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. The D-backs placed Marte on the restricted list before the game, and it is unclear how long he will be out of action. In the meantime, Ildemaro Vargas got the start at second base and was hitting leadoff in Boston. We hope everything is all right with the 32-year-old Marte, who is hitting .249/.314/.446 on the year with a .760 OPS, 21 home runs, 67 RBI, 65 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 469 at-bats in his 12th year in the big leagues. When we have more information on this situation, we will pass it along. For now, fantasy managers will need to keep Marte stashed on their bench in all leagues. Vargas should see most of the playing time at second until Marte returns. He got off to a red-hot start in April/March by hitting an absurd .378 with six homers and 20 RBI before cooling off in May and June. He got hot again in July, hitting .344, but with zero homers in 22 games. UPDATE: Francys Romero reports that Marte is dealing with a personal matter. There is no estimated return date, and he's currently considered day-to-day.
Source: The Arizona Republic - Nick Piecoro
Source: The Arizona Republic - Nick Piecoro