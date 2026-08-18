Kaelen Culpepper Remains a High-Upside Waiver-Wire Priority
Kaelen Culpepper is hitting .250/.333/.393 with one home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. The 23-year-old is widely considered one of the top prospects in the Twins' farm system and was having a big year at Triple-A before his promotion, slashing .271/.367/.478 with 14 home runs, 46 RBI, 63 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases. While Culpepper has logged an inflated 33.3% strikeout rate in his very limited sample size of big-league plate appearances, he posted a strong 18.7% strikeout rate in the minors this season. Culpepper has logged near-everyday playing time at shortstop for Minnesota since being called up. As long as he stays in the lineup, Culpepper profiles as an above-average power/speed threat with five-category upside for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller