Hunter Goodman Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Hunter Goodman (shoulder) from the starting lineup for Monday's series opener in Denver against the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers due to inflammation in his left shoulder, according to Rockies reporter Kelsey Wingert-Linch. Goodman will miss a fourth straight game with a shoulder injury after also being scratched from the starting nine on Saturday. Brett Sullivan is now doing the catching for right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano and will bat eighth against Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell. If Goodman suffered a setback with his shoulder, there is a good chance he could be headed for an injured-list stint. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Tuesday to see if his condition has improved. Losing the 26-year-old right-handed slugger for an extended stretch would be a big blow for fantasy managers, as Goodman leads all MLB catchers with a career-high 34 home runs while driving in 69 runs, scoring 69 runs, and stealing five bases in his 414 at-bats in 2026.
Source: Kelsey Wingert-Linch
Source: Kelsey Wingert-Linch