Lazaro Montes Continuing to Show Power at Triple-A
Lazaro Montes has three homers in his last five games after going on a three-game homer streak on Wednesday at Triple-A Tacoma. That brought Montes' homer total on the season to 35 between Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma. He has 87 combined RBI with 92 runs scored while hitting .251. The 21-year-old left-handed hitter is the No. 5 prospect in the Mariners system and has an elite power profile with 65-grade power. His hit tool is graded at 45, so his overall hitting and batting average could be a question mark for fantasy purposes, but his power display this season should leave fantasy managers anticipating his promotion to Seattle for an MLB debut. The Mariners could certainly use Montes' powerful bat in their lineup and he looks like a good end-of-season stash just in case he gets the call up.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball